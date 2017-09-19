Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Allows six runs in no-decision Monday

Bundy allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Bundy, who allowed just one run through four innings, struggled in the fifth to the tune of five runs on four hits and a walk before his removal with one out. He threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes but missed over the plate several times and paid the price. Bundy has alternated strong starts with poor outings over his last four turns and will look to get back on track Sunday against the Rays.