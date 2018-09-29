Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Allows two HR in quality start
Bundy allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.
Bundy fired five scoreless innings before allowing a two-run home run to George Springer and a solo home run to Carlos Correa during the sixth inning. Bundy's season-long issue with homers continued Saturday, bringing his season total of home runs allowed to 41. The 25-year-old finishes 2018 with a 5.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 184:54 K:BB across 171.2 innings.
