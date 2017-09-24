Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Battling hamstring strain
Bundy was scratched from Sunday's scheduled start against the Rays due to a strained hamstring.
Chris Tillman is filling in for Bundy on Sunday. The team hasn't elaborated on the severity of Bundy's injury, so his availability for the remainder of the season is unclear as of now. Bundy has struggled a bit lately, as he's allowed 12 runs over his last three starts (14.1 innings).
