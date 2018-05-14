Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Bounces back against Rays

Bundy (2-5) got the win against the Rays on Sunday, giving up just two hits and no earned runs over seven strong innings, striking out seven and walking four as the Orioles blew out the Rays 17-1.

Baltimore's offense stole the show but Bundy held up his end of the bargain in shutting out the Rays on 100 pitches in his seven innings of work. The young right-hander put up one of the worst statistical pitching performances in MLB history in his last start that saw him give up seven earned runs and four home runs without recording an out, so this was a good bounce-back effort. He now has a 4.53 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP through 47.2 innings this season.