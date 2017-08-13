Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Breaking through struggles with slider

Bundy's post All-Star success is due in large part to an increased usage of his slider, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander started 2017 off with three wins and a sterling 1.65 ERA in five April starts while using his slider on 25.8 percent of his deliveries. He got away from the pitch -- throwing it just 16 percent of the time -- during an awful stretch from May through July. However, Bundy has recently returned to his roots -- hurling his most dominant pitch 24.2 percent of the time since break -- to notch three quality starts in his last four outings. The 24-year-old is not going to win you a fantasy championship, but Bundy can make a solid contribution down the stretch if deployed judiciously.