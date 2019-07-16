Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Bullpen session on tap
Bundy (knee) played catch and ran Tuesday, and he's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bundy received a cortisone injection in his right knee Saturday, and the right-hander felt great following Tuesday's activities. If all goes according to plan, he'll toss a side session Wednesday, and the Orioles are optimistic that he'll be able to return from the injured list when first eligible July 23.
