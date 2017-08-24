Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Bullpen spoils winning effort

Bundy allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out eight batters through six innings during Wednesday's win over Oakland. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Baltimore bullpen blew a 6-1 lead after Bundy exited Wednesday's contest, and it cost the 24-year-old righty his 13th win of the season. Something has clicked of late for Bundy, as he has allowed just eight earned runs and struck out 33 batters through 27 innings over his past four starts. There has been the odd poor outing, but with a 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 for the campaign, Bundy has been a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. He projects to face the Mariners at home in his next outing.