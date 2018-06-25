Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Could miss start after rolling ankle
Bundy rolled his ankle while running the bases Saturday against the Braves and is at risk to miss his next start, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Bundy is lined up to start Thursday against the Mariners. If he's forced to miss a start, the Orioles are likely to place him on the disabled list, though it doesn't sound as though he's at risk for a long-term absence.
