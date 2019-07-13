Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Dealing with knee soreness

Bundy, who gave up seven earned runs and recorded just three outs in Friday's start against the Rays, was dealing with some knee soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Apparently his knee started bothering him while long tossing and in the bullpen prior to the game, but he attempted to pitch through it with awful results. Consider him questionable for his scheduled start Wednesday against the Nationals.

