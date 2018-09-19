Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Dealt 15th loss

Bundy (8-15) gave up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He took the loss.

This was the first start since June 23 where Bundy did not allow a home run -- a span of 13 starts. He lines up to start Sunday on the road against the Yankees and next Friday at home against the Astros before Baltimore's disappointing season comes to an end.