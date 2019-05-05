Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Delivers three-hit gem

Bundy (1-4) earned the win by allowing only three hits across 7.1 scoreless innings during Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rays. He struck out four and walked one.

Bundy had lost four consecutive decisions entering Saturday but turned things around by generating 16 swinging strikes from the Rays. The 26-year-old has a 5.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB through 35.2 innings, and lines up to face the Angels next weekend.