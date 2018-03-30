Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Dominant across seven scoreless
Bundy allowed five hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Thursday. He struck out seven batters.
It was an unfortunate outcome for Bundy, as the young righty certainly pitched well enough to earn the win. He was sharp all night, throwing just 88 pitches, 64 of which were strikes. Bundy racked up all seven of his strikeouts with his slider, which is noteworthy when considering his second half success in 2017 (3.58 ERA and 10.7 K/9 over his last eight starts) has been linked to his increased usage of that pitch. He'll look to keep things rolling in what will be a two-start week, both of which are difficult matchups (@HOU 4/3 and @NYY 4/8).
