Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Downplays velocity drop
Bundy said the velocity dip he experienced during his start Saturday against the Angels wasn't due to an injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. "My arm feels great," Bundy said Sunday, when asked about the matter.
Manager Brandon Hyde pulled Bundy in the fifth inning of Saturday's 7-2 loss, despite the right-hander having only surrendered four hits and covered 80 pitches on the day. Bundy's early removal may have been partially explained the decline in fantasy velocity he displayed; per Statcast, Bundy's four-seamer averaged a career-low 89.8 miles per hour during the outing. The Orioles believe that poor weather or a mechanical flaw rather than an issue with his surgically repaired elbow might have cost Bundy a few ticks on his heater, so he'll look to straighten things out during a bullpen session early this week. Bundy remains on track to make his next start Thursday in Cleveland on his normal rest schedule.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start