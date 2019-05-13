Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Downplays velocity drop

Bundy said the velocity dip he experienced during his start Saturday against the Angels wasn't due to an injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. "My arm feels great," Bundy said Sunday, when asked about the matter.

Manager Brandon Hyde pulled Bundy in the fifth inning of Saturday's 7-2 loss, despite the right-hander having only surrendered four hits and covered 80 pitches on the day. Bundy's early removal may have been partially explained the decline in fantasy velocity he displayed; per Statcast, Bundy's four-seamer averaged a career-low 89.8 miles per hour during the outing. The Orioles believe that poor weather or a mechanical flaw rather than an issue with his surgically repaired elbow might have cost Bundy a few ticks on his heater, so he'll look to straighten things out during a bullpen session early this week. Bundy remains on track to make his next start Thursday in Cleveland on his normal rest schedule.