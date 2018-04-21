Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Earns first win of season

Bundy (1-2) allowed one run on five hits and struck out nine over six innings to earn his first victory of the season against the Indians on Friday.

Cleveland's lone run Friday came on a bases-loaded hit by pitch to score Jason Kipnis, but Bundy scattered three hits and a walk over the next five innings. The 25-year-old has put together a stellar start to the season and now owns a 1.42 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across 31.2 innings. Bundy figures to next take the mound in a solid matchup at home against the Rays on Wednesday.