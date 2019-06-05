Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Earns third win

Bundy (3-6) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers.

Bundy didn't turn in his finest outing but was given nine runs of support by the Orioles' offense, allowing him to earn his third win in his last six starts. He surrendered a solo home run to the first batter he faced, though rebounded to allow only a single in each of the third and fifth innings. Though he hasn't worked particularly deep into games -- he's recorded 18 or more outs just twice -- Bundy hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in six consecutive starts, posting a 30:10 K:BB in that span. He'll look to keep the steady work going in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday at Houston.