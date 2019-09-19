Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Eight punchouts

Bundy allowed one earned run on five hits and five walks while striking out eight across five innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Bundy struggled with his control early, walking four batters through the first two innings. However, he avoided major damage and also racked up eight punchouts, backed by 18 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes. Bundy has largely proven to be effective in preventing runs of late as he's now allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts. He's likely to draw a rematch against the Blue Jays in his next start, currently projected to come Monday.