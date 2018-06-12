Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Eight scoreless innings in no-decision

Bundy tossed eight scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Red Sox, allowing three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Bundy turned in one of the best outings of his career, but the offense could't muster a single run of support. He allowed just one man past first base and induced eight groundball outs as he stifled one of the best offenses in baseball. Bundy has now delivered four consecutive quality starts and hasn't allowed a run over his last 16 innings pitched. He'll have the opportunity to continue his outstanding form in a favorable matchup with the Marlins this weekend.