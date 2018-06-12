Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Eight scoreless innings in no-decision
Bundy tossed eight scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Red Sox, allowing three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Bundy turned in one of the best outings of his career, but the offense could't muster a single run of support. He allowed just one man past first base and induced eight groundball outs as he stifled one of the best offenses in baseball. Bundy has now delivered four consecutive quality starts and hasn't allowed a run over his last 16 innings pitched. He'll have the opportunity to continue his outstanding form in a favorable matchup with the Marlins this weekend.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fires seven scoreless Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Throws complete-game gem•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hurt by long ball again Saturday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Bounces back against Rays•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Pitiful performance Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana