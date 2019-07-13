Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Expected to miss one start

Bundy (knee tendinitis) is expected to miss just one start, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after dealing with knee tendinitis in his Friday start. The timeline suggests Bundy could return to the rotation on July 23 against the Diamondbacks. Aaron Brooks is reportedly available to start for Bundy on short rest against the Nationals on Wednesday, per Kubatko. Gabriel Ynoa would be another option to make that start.

