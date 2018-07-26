Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Faces Rays on Sunday
Bundy will take the mound against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bundy only threw 30 pitches during Wednesday's outing before the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Since he didn't come close to a normal workload, manager Buck Showalter felt comfortable putting him back out there with three days of rest for Sunday's series finale. Yefry Ramirez will now take the hill against the Yankees on Tuesday.
