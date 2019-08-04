Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Falls short of quality start

Bundy allowed two runs on five hits and one walks over 5.1 innings during Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays. He had seven strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Bundy exited after giving up a single with one out in the sixth and was in line for the victory, but the bullpen was unable to conserve the lead. The 26-year-old has a 5.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 112:38 K:BB through 108.1 innings and has a tough matchup with the Astros next weekend.