Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Falls to 6-14
Bundy (6-14) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out six and walking two as the Orioles fell 4-2.
Bundy only missed a quality start by one out, but he still wound up taking his 14th loss of the season with only two runs of support provided by his offense. After posting a 5.45 ERA across 171.2 innings last season, the 26-year-old right-hander has struggled again in 2019, with a 4.99 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 149.2 innings.
