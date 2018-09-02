Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans eight against Royals
Bundy didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in putting together his best start in almost a month -- Bundy has been hammered for 25 runs in 19.1 innings over his previous four outings. He'll carry a 5.36 ERA into his next start Friday in Tampa.
