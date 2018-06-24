Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans eight in Saturday's win

Bundy (6-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-5 victory over the Braves, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander cruised to an easy win after being staked to a 4-0 lead before he even took the mound thanks to Mark Trumbo's first-inning grand slam. Bundy threw 67 of 99 pitches for strikes en route to his 10th quality start of the season, and he'll take a 3.75 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Mariners.