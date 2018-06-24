Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans eight in Saturday's win
Bundy (6-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-5 victory over the Braves, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander cruised to an easy win after being staked to a 4-0 lead before he even took the mound thanks to Mark Trumbo's first-inning grand slam. Bundy threw 67 of 99 pitches for strikes en route to his 10th quality start of the season, and he'll take a 3.75 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Mariners.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Notches fifth win•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Eight scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fires seven scoreless Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Throws complete-game gem•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hurt by long ball again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...