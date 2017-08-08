Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans season-high 10 in win

Bundy (11-8) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 10 batters through seven innings during Monday's win over the Angels.

This was a season-best outing from Bundy, as he continues to provide serviceable fantasy results with a 4.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP for the year. Monday's 10 punchouts -- his highest total of 2017 -- were definitely a welcome boost, too. Considering his injury history, there's potential for the Orioles to be cautious with Bundy through the end of the season, which is something to keep in mind. He's now thrown a career-high 134.1 innings, after all. That said, until there are whispers of shutting him down or an innings limit, it's not a concern. Bundy lines up to make his next start against the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.