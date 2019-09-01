Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans seven in quality start
Bundy didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Royals, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander wasn't exactly sharp, but he did just enough to qualify for his ninth quality start of the season. Bundy will carry a 4.96 ERA and 138:48 K:BB through 138 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Rangers.
