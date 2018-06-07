Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fires seven scoreless Wednesday
Bundy (4--7) picked up the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing just three hits and three walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Bundy was in control for most of this one. He ran into some trouble in the seventh inning when he loaded the bases with two outs, but the 25-year-old was able to strike out Amed Rosario to get out of the inning unblemished. Bundy has now fired four quality starts in his last five outings, lowering his ERA from 5.31 to 4.04 over that stretch. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will be a difficult matchup at home against the Red Sox.
