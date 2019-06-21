Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Gives up four runs in loss
Bundy (3-9) pitched 5.1 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in a losing effort against Seattle on Thursday.
Bundy was handed a two-run lead before throwing his first pitch and managed to hold the Mariners to one run through five innings but unraveled by giving up four straight hits and three runs in the sixth. It was the second straight appearance in which Bundy was pulled in the sixth inning following a string of four consecutive hits. On a positive note, the 26-year-old racked up eight strikeouts for the second game in a row, tying a season-high mark that he has now reached five times. Bundy will carry a 4.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 86:27 K:BB into his next start at home against San Diego on Wednesday.
-
