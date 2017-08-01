Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Happy to leave July behind
Bundy struggled mightily in July, posting an 8.41 ERA -- his worst such mark for any month of his career -- while opponents battered him for a season-high .282 BAA over four starts and 20.1 innings.
Bundy's ERA has been inflating since ending April with a 1.65 mark, and it's now up to a season-high 4.53 through 20 starts. Hitters had no trouble squaring the ball up against the right-hander last month, as Bundy managed a career-worst 7.6 percent soft-contact rate. Expectations ran high before his sophomore campaign began, but the 24-year-old has shown this season that he has a lot to learn before owners can trust him on a regular basis.
