Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hit hard by Rays

Bundy (7-14) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on four hits and five walks over four innings while striking out three as the Orioles were routed 14-2 by the Rays.

The right-hander threw exactly half of his 84 pitches for strikes, and Tampa made Bundy pay for his control issues, smacking three-run homers in the second and third innings. The 25-year-old has given up at least one home run in 11 straight starts, posting a wretched 8.83 ERA and 3.2 HR/9 in 54 innings over that stretch despite a solid 50:20 K:BB. He'll try to find a way to turn things around in his next outing Wednesday at home against the A's.