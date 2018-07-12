Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hit hard in loss Wednesday
Bundy (6-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings against the Yankees.
Bundy breezed through the first two innings without allowing a hit, but he was done in by a five-run third in which he walked two and allowed a grand slam. The righty has been hit hard in two starts since returning from a brief DL stint, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) over 7.1 innings with just five strikeouts versus five walks and a pair of homers. He'll wrap up his first half with a 4.35 ERA and could benefit from getting a bit of an extended rest with the All-Star break coming up.
