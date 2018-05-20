Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hurt by long ball again Saturday

Bundy (2-6) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.

The O's staked Bundy to an early 1-0 lead, but a solo shot by Rafael Devers in the fourth inning, followed by back-to-back blasts by Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi in the fifth, saddled the right-hander with another loss. Bundy's now served up 11 homers in his last 22 innings, inflating his ERA to 4.70, and he'll look for a better result in his next outing Thursday on the road against the White Sox.