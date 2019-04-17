Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hurt by long ball again

Bundy (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five as the O's fell 4-2 to the Rays.

The right-hander only gave up one homer this time, an improvement on his prior two starts, but it was a back-breaker -- Avisail Garcia touched him up for a three-run shot in the fourth inning, erasing a 2-0 Baltimore lead. Bundy will carry a weak 7.79 ERA but superficially strong 22:9 K:BB through 17.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Twins.