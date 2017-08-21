Orioles' Dylan Bundy: In line for Wednesday start
Bundy is listed as the Orioles' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
It will be the first appearance for Bundy since Aug. 12 after the Orioles deliberately held him out of action over the past week in an effort to control his innings. Bundy's long-term importance to the organization as well as his troubling injury history will likely prompt the Orioles to monitor his workload carefully and build in as many days of rest in between starts as possible over the final few weeks of the season. Despite the somewhat unpredictable pitching schedule, Bundy still shapes up as a strong play right now in most formats, as the extra time off seems to have done him wonders in recent outings. After delivering a 6.99 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across nine starts in June and July, Bundy has rebounded with victories in each of his first three turns in August while compiling a 2.14 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 25 strikeouts across 21 innings.
