Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Likely done for season
Bundy (hamstring) is not expected to make another start this season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bundy recently experienced some spasms in his leg, which resulted in his scratch from Sunday's start. Manager Buck Showalter said after the game that the leg issue was actually a blessing, as he feels Bundy has thrown enough innings already this season -- Bundy has thrown exactly 60 more frames than he did a year ago. The right-hander seemed to wear down late in the campaign, but he showed flashes of brilliance and will look to take another step forward in his age-25 season.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Battling hamstring strain•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Scratched from Sunday's start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will continue starting•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Allows six runs in no-decision Monday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Left with no-decision in quality start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tagged for five runs Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...