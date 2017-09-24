Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Likely done for season

Bundy (hamstring) is not expected to make another start this season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bundy recently experienced some spasms in his leg, which resulted in his scratch from Sunday's start. Manager Buck Showalter said after the game that the leg issue was actually a blessing, as he feels Bundy has thrown enough innings already this season -- Bundy has thrown exactly 60 more frames than he did a year ago. The right-hander seemed to wear down late in the campaign, but he showed flashes of brilliance and will look to take another step forward in his age-25 season.