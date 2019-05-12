Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Loses fifth game
Bundy (1-5) gave up three runs on four hits (including two home runs) with two walks while striking out two through five innings in a 7-2 loss to the Angels on Saturday.
Homers have been a problem for Bundy all season, and he gave up two more in this outing, both to Albert Pujols. The 26-year-old couldn't build on his excellent outing against the Rays and generated just four swinging strikes in his 80 pitches. Bundy now has a 5.31 ERA with a 40:16 K:BB through eight starts this season. The right-hander will try to get back on track in his next start Thursday at Cleveland.
More News
