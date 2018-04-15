Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Loses second consecutive start
Bundy (0-2) gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Bundy opened the game by throwing four shutout innings, but proceeded to surrender three runs over the next two frames. He threw a wild pitch that allowed one run to cross the plate and gave up two more as Boston started to get into rhythm at the dish. Despite still searching for his first victory of the season, Bundy owns a stellar 1.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He'll have a challenging matchup the next time he takes the mound, as his next start figures to come Friday against the Indians.
