Orioles' Dylan Bundy: May need IL stint

Bundy has knee tendinitis and could require a stint on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He started feeling something in his knee while warming up for Friday's start, but opted to try to pitch through it, which seems like a mistake in hindsight. Bundy gave up seven earned runs while recording just three outs in that start against the Rays. It would be wise to avoid deploying Bundy in weekly leagues if an IL move has not yet been made when lineups lock.