Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Nabs win in return from IL
Bundy (5-11) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander threw 61 of 94 pitches in his return to action from a sore knee, delivering his sixth quality start of the season in the process. Bundy will take a 5.14 ERA and 102:35 K:BB through 98 innings into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Angels.
