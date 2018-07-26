Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start delayed until at least Sunday
Bundy isn't expected to make his next start until Sunday against the Rays or Tuesday against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Bundy threw 30 pitches and served up five runs Wednesday against the Red Sox, but those numbers were wiped out from his season log when the contest was postponed after two innings following a two-hour, 33-minute rain delay. Because of the workload he handled, Bundy will be given at least the next three days off to recover, as the Orioles plan to start Alex Cobb, Andrew Cashner and Kevin Gausman to start the first three games of the series against the Rays. Yefry Ramirez is available to start Sunday on his normal rest, but the Orioles have yet to commit to using the rookie that day.
