Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start pushed back

Bundy is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles will be conscious with Bundy's workload to open the season after the 25-year-old saw a 60-inning spike from 2016 to 2017. He tossed seven scoreless innings on Opening Day and only needed 88 pitches to do so, but the Orioles will give him an extra day of rest before his second start in an attempt to keep him fresh early on. With Bundy's start being pushed back by a day, he's no longer scheduled to make two starts next week.