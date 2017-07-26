Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start pushed back
Bundy will make his next start Tuesday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bundy was expected to take the hill this weekend against the Rangers, but manager Buck Showalter elected to slide the right-hander down in the rotation following the team's scheduled day off Thursday. During his prior start versus Houston on Sunday, Bundy allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.1 innings of work, marking his worst start of the season. He will take the extended time off to rest and clear his head, while Kevin Gausman and Wade Miley are set to toe the rubber Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
