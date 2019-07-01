Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start uncertain

The Orioles are no longer listing Bundy as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't formally ruled Bundy out from making Tuesday's start, though the skipper recently suggested that he wanted the right-hander to pick up some extra rest following his five-run, four-inning outing versus the Padres back on June 26. Bundy would be available Tuesday on five days' rest, so any decision to bump him back further could be an indication the Orioles aren't fully confident in his health. Expect the Orioles to clarify their rotation plans for the final week before the All-Star break following Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay.