Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start uncertain
The Orioles are no longer listing Bundy as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't formally ruled Bundy out from making Tuesday's start, though the skipper recently suggested that he wanted the right-hander to pick up some extra rest following his five-run, four-inning outing versus the Padres back on June 26. Bundy would be available Tuesday on five days' rest, so any decision to bump him back further could be an indication the Orioles aren't fully confident in his health. Expect the Orioles to clarify their rotation plans for the final week before the All-Star break following Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...