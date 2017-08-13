Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Notches 12th win

Bundy gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 10 over six frames en route to picking up his 12th win Saturday in Oakland.

Bundy struggled for most of June and July, but he seems to be on a roll now. He has given up five runs while striking out 25 over his last 21 innings (three starts) and has struck out 10 in back-to-back starts. Increased usage of his slider has been linked to his success of late, so perhaps Bundy has figured something out that will allow him to continue to impress down the stretch. He lines up to make his next start next weekend against the Angels.