Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Notches fifth win
Bundy (5-7) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings Sunday against the Marlins, as he picked up the win.
While Bundy certainly didn't record one of his better outings of the season, he got plenty of run support to snag the victory. All four of his earned runs came as a result of the home-run ball, as Justin Bour hit a homer in the fourth inning and sixth. Despite a less than stellar outing, Bundy has allowed just seven runs over his last four starts, and he sits with a 3.81 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 100:27 K:BB through 89.2 innings this season.
