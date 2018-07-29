Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Notches seventh victory
Bundy (7-9) allowed three runs on four hits while fanning seven Sunday as he secured the win over the Rays.
Bundy surrendered three solo homers, but he received plenty of run support as the Orioles scored 11 times in the series finale. The 25-year-old managed to collect his first win since June 23, after giving up 15 runs over his previous three outings (12.1 innings). Bundy has accrued a 4.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 123 strikeouts through 115.1 innings this season.
