Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Picks up win in quality start
Bundy (8-14) earned the win in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Athletics. He allowed two earned runs, six hits and no walks while striking out eight over six innings.
Bundy looked sharp in his first quality start since Aug. 4, but he has still allowed at least six earned runs in four of his last seven starts. The strikeout numbers are encouraging (166 strikeouts over 156 innings in 2018), but he's not a reliable option from a fantasy perspective. He'll carry a 5.48 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
