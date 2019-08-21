Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Pitches very well in no-decision

Bundy allowed one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Royals on Tuesday.

The right-hander easily turned in his best start in more than a month, but he settled for a no-decision because of no offense early in the game. Still, owners should be pleased Bundy posted his first outing of the year with one run allowed and at least seven strikeouts. Overall, he is 5-13 with a 5.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 127 innings this season. Bundy will pitch again Sunday at home against the Rays.