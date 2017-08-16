Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Pitching better with extra rest
Bundy is proving to be more successful with a schedule that includes extra rest, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles have planned since spring training to carefully manage Bundy's workload over the season, especially during the second half. In four starts with six-plus days of rest, The 24-year-old is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA -- a line much different than his overall 4.17 ERA this year. His last outing on normal rest was July 23 when he gave up seven runs over 5.1 innings against Houston, Bundy's worst outing (by far) over his five second-half games. Manager Buck Showalter told reporters Monday that Bundy will get added rest again and won't make his next start until Aug. 22 or 23.
