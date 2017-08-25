Play

Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Placed on bereavement list

Bundy was put on the bereavement list prior to Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Bundy will be away from the team for a few days, with his next projected outing coming Tuesday or Wednesday against the Mariners. In his most recent start, the right-hander allowed three runs off seven hits while striking out eight in six innings Wednesday against the A's. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Mike Wright from Triple-A Norfolk.

