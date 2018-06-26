Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Placed on disabled list

Bundy (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bundy was still expected to make his next start as recently as Monday, but he must not have shown the desired improvement, so the Orioles decided to open up his spot on the roster and replace him with Donnie Hart. Bundy will be eligible to return July 4 in Philadelphia, but manager Buck Showalter is targeting a June 6 return so Bundy can avoid having to hit in his first game back.

